Chrissy Teigen raves about her 'best friend' husband John Legend

By
News Desk
|

October 08, 2024

Chrissy Teigen, model, television personality, recently sang praises of her life with husband John Legend. 

While conversing with US Weekly at ChainFEST LA on Saturday, October 5, Teigen said, “We are genuinely best friends. We like being together, we like being with each other. We have the same sense of humour.”

She also articulated, saying, “And also I learn so much from him all the time. He has a way,” and added that he “should have been a teacher.”

“He has such an incredible way of explaining things that are complicated for me to understand in a really easy way, in a fun way, and he’s obviously, then if he’s good at doing it to me, he’s great with our kids doing it. So I think we really balance each other out nicely,” Teigen shared, referring to Legend’s skills. 

“I love arts and crafts and he loves the physical and the brainy stuff, so he’s out there playing football with them, in the pool with them, and then I do the more artsy, artsy craft stuff. So, just a good balance,” she concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple tied the knot in 2013 and shares five children: Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren; however, they lost a baby due to pregnancy complications in 2020. 

