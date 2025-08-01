Ray Winstone set for major career honor at Sarajevo Film Festival

Ray Winstone ready to receive major career milestone

Ray Winstone is poised to be honoured in a big way as he receives a prestigious award at the Sarajevo Film Festival.

The 68-year-old English television actor is set to be awarded an Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award at the Sarajevo Film Festival later this month.

Winstone will be presented with the award to acknowledge his contributions to the world of entertainment.

He has worked in movies like King of Thieves and Black Widow and his most recent credits include Damsel and the British indie A Bit of Light for Netflix.

Jovan Marjanović, the director of the Sarajevo Film Festival, said of the Emmy-winning actor, “He is an actor who has captivated audiences for five decades with his great talent and undeniable presence.”

“With honesty and intensity that resonates far beyond the screen, he has given us many unforgettable characters. It is a real pleasure to present an Honorary Heart of Sarajevo to Ray Winstone,” he added.

Voicing his thoughts, Winstone also quipped, “Our passion for great stories and exceptional films is what brings us together.”

“The Sarajevo Film Festival continues to champion cinema that transcends spectacle, offering depth and meaning. I look forward to seeing you in Sarajevo,” he noted.

It is pertinent to mention that the 31st edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival will start on August 15 and end on August 22, 2025.