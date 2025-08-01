Denise Richards, Aaron Phypers' divorce takes nasty turn

Denise Richards' husband Aaron Phypers plans to humiliate her amid divorce

Denise Richards is facing fresh drama as ex Aaron Phypers plans a brutal tell-all about their messy split.

According to Radar Online, the 54-year-old American actress was shocked when her husband, Aaron, with whom she tied the knot in 2018, filed for divorce.

Insiders told the outlet that Denise is scared he will try to take her money, as the 52-year-old Canadian-born American businessman is not only asking for cash from her but is also planning to share private details about their six-year marriage in a tell-all.

"This divorce is getting nasty very quickly, as he's demanding a fortune from Denise," the source shared.

He claimed that his soon-to-be ex-wife makes more than $250,000 a month from her OnlyFans account, reality shows, and promotions. Notably, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recently wrapped Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.

"Denise is obviously telling people that there's no way she earns $250K a month. The expenses he's detailed are insane, but he's saying he's got receipts ... and he's got a strong lawyer,” the sources stated.

The Starship Troopers star “can squawk and balk all she wants, but he says she needs to pay up. No one would be surprised if he goes for at least half of her $6 million fortune,” they noted.

"She's willing to fight tooth and nail to make sure he doesn't walk like a bandit with her cash,” the insiders concluded.