Rod Stewart makes brutal dig at Donald Trump

Ros Stewart takes a swipe at Trump with lyrics change

Rod Stewart just made a dig at US President Donald Trump.

During one of his most recent gigs, the iconic musicians made a brutal attack at the politician by mocking him via a lyric change to a song.

While performing his own rendition of the track I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor in Canada at Toronto's Budweiser Stage as a part of his One Last stop tour when he replaced the lyrics with his own chosen words.

Sir Rod did not hold back as he targeted his former pal, Trump, singing, "We spent so many nights thinking how you did us wrong, we've banded all together, your tariff made us strong. You know you're not so great, there's not a snowball's chance in hell we'll be your 51st state.”

"We have all we really need, we will live without your greed, we will survive. 51st state my f*****g a**!" and then towards the end of the song, the Maggie May hitmaker shouted, "Go on Canada!"

These lyrics referred to Trump’s wish to make Canada a part of the US in a trade deal with the company, saying he didn’t expect to reach a deal with country with the deadline being on August 1 but insisted that Canada becoming our "cherished 51s state" would make all tariffs disappear.

Canada’s trade tariff has been raised to 35 per cent on all goods that have been labelled as non-compliant with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Prime Minister Mark Carney responded to the news saying he was “disappointed” in Trump’s tariff hike, adding that “Canadians will be our own best customer.”