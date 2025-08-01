'James Bond' writer Steven Knight breaks silence on who will play 007

'James Bond' writer Steven Knight plays coy when asked who will play role

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has been tasked with developing the plot of the next James Bond film for Amazon MGM Studios.

Knight is now detailing how it came to be, and what his vision is for Denis Villeneuve’s new James Bond movie, who will play the 007 next, and if he feels pressure to deliver a good script.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5’s Live Breakfast on Friday, August 1, Knight said, "I’m hoping that being a Bond fan for so many years, that will sort of be imbued into me and I’ll be able to produce something that’s the same but different and better and stronger and bolder."

Regarding feeling pressure about the weight of the iconic franchise, he said, "I mean the way I look at it, you’ve just gotta do what you do, do it as well as you can, and then what else can you do?”

He was also asked who would take the coveted role, but the writer played coy and said, "Very, very good question and one I can’t give you the answer to."

Knight also said James Bond films had "always been on my bucket list."

“It’s fantastic to be invited to do it,” he gushed. “I can’t wait to get started.”

According to reports, frontrunners in the race for the role of 007 include Jacob Elordi, Harris Dickinson and Tom Holland.