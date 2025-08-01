Lindsay Lohan opens up about returning to acting again

Lindsay Lohan talks about returning to acting world

Lindsay Lohan just articulated her thoughts on returning to acting before the release of her movie Freakier Friday.

Speaking with the BBC at the London premiere of her forthcoming film, Freakier Friday, the 39-year-old American actress and singer, who took a break from acting in most of the 2010s and returned to the acting world in 2022 with Falling for Christmas, admitted she was not nervous while making her comeback to acting.

Articulating her thoughts, Lohan confessed she loves what she does, “and I know that always shows through in my work".

The Mean Girls star went on to note that her reappearance in movies was about finding the right time, as she had been quite busy in her personal life.

For the unversed, Lohan broke the news of her engagement to financier Bader Shammas, a Kuwaiti citizen and a member of the Shammas family, one of the twelve Kuwaiti Christian families, in 2021, and after a year, they tied the knot in 2022.

Notably, the couple welcomed their first child, son Luai, on July 17, 2023, and they recently celebrated his second birthday.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Lindsay Lohan is marking her revival in the Disney universe by playing the role of Anna Coleman in Freakier Friday, which will be released on August 8, 2025.