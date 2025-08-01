Why do so many celebrities have Lyme disease?

Justin Timberlake reveals he has Lyme disease

Justin Timberlake, Avril Lavigne, Bella Hadid and other celebrities have publicly battled Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi.

The infection affects an estimated 476,000 Americans each year, though far fewer cases meet official CDC criteria.

Experts say celebrities aren’t necessarily at greater risk.

Rather, their access to specialized care and large platforms means their diagnoses are more likely to be publicized.

Many also spend time in rural areas where tick exposure is higher.

Timberlake recently said he performed through nerve pain and fatigue during a tour, later attributed to Lyme.

Lavigne was bedridden for months. Bieber, and the Hadids, have shared how the illness impacted their lives and careers.

Medical professionals warn that rising case numbers are linked to expanding tick populations driven by climate change and urban sprawl.

Controversy continues over “chronic Lyme disease,” with symptoms that persist after standard treatment.

Major medical groups, including the CDC, urge caution with long-term antibiotic use and stress the need for more research.

Still, celebrity disclosures have brought attention to an often misunderstood condition, highlighting both the importance of early diagnosis and the ongoing debate over treatment.