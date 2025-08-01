Kim Kardashian's shocking rejection by Tom Brady leaves her spiraling

Kim Kardashian suffers silent meltdown after Tom Brady rejected her

Kim Kardashian is said to be reeling with insecurities after making a bold move on NFL star Tom Brady.

Radar Online reported that Sofia Vergara is spending time with the 47-year-old American football quarterback, which is making Kim even more insecure after he reportedly rejected her.

Sources told the outlet that the 44-year-old American media personality and socialite “threw herself” at Tom after Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy, but he showed no interest in her.

However, Tom was seen getting close with Sofia on a cruise in Ibiza, Spain, earlier this month.

"Tom was practically falling at Sydney Sweeney's feet at the Bezos wedding and now he's hooking up with Vergara, so it's only normal that Kardashian would take it personally," the insider shared.

Notably, Kim and Tom have crossed paths several times before but he never seemed interested in her, per the source.

"They've always had a good connection, but as far as him pursuing her in any way, that has not happened. And it's not like he doesn't go after women when he's into them,” they noted.

Kim, the billionaire Skims mogul, has taken this rejection personally after she “made it very clear to Tom that she was interested in him, and he's always been super flirty, but nothing has ever come of it," the source stated.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who has been single for a long time, spiraled when she got to know Tom went extra for Sofia in their latest outing.

"Kim hasn't been having such a great summer. She's worried, at 44, she's losing her superstar allure," the insider mentioned.