Jennifer Lopez's pals concerned about recent bizarre behaviour: Report

Photo: Jennifer Lopez's pals react to her recent bizarre behaviour: Report

Jennifer Lopez has been exciting fans with her energetic performances across Europe.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the songbird's recent behavior revealed a deeper struggle behind the spotlight, particularly when it comes to ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Reportedly, Jennifer Lopez “can’t let Ben go.”

According to a source, the mother of 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme, has not been able to move on following their split last summer after nearly two years of marriage.

While her tour performances continue to generate buzz, those close to the pop icon are beginning to question the tone she's setting.

"She's set on maintaining her status as a s** symbol but is acting in ways that don't suit her," shared one insider, noting that the 54-year-old’s latest public appearances have raised eyebrows.

"Her friends know she needs to uphold her sexy image, but there are limits, and it's uncomfortable for those around her to see her chasing cheap attention," the source added.

Meanwhile, her teenage children are reportedly feeling the weight of the attention their mom is attracting.

“Her children are very aware of the online chatter about their mom, and it must be really embarrassing for them,” said another insider.