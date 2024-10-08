 
Geo News

Al Pacino clears the air on relationship with Noor Alfallah after son

The iconic actor Al Pacino breaks silence on his bond with Noor Alfallah

By
News Desk
|

October 08, 2024

Al Pacino clears the air on relationship with Noor Alfallah after son
Al Pacino clears the air on relationship with Noor Alfallah after son

Al Pacino, who is considered one of the greatest and most influential actors of the 20th century, recently revealed “shocking” facts about his relationship with Noor Alfallah.

In an interview with People, the Heat star cleared the doubts regarding his relationship status with Alfallah after welcoming a son named Roman in June this year.

Pacino told the outlet, confessing, “No. I have friendship” with the 30-year-old Kuwaiti-American producer.

Other than the 84-year-old Hollywood legend, his spokesman also shared, "Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman."

Moreover, Pacino’s recently published memoir, Sonny Boy, chronicles his various relationships, addressing his aversion to marriage.

He wrote, “Everything's a ticket to the pain train. A ticket or nothing. Are you going to go or not? No, I'll stay here. I'll stay here at the station, I'm not getting on.”

Further elaborating his stance, he penned that marriage “can suit you, by all means, I just didn't feel it ever suited me for some reason.”

For those unversed, his relationship with Alfallah first sparked in April 2022, which got confirmed when she became pregnant with Pacino’s child last year.

It is pertinent to mention that Al Pacino has previously dated actresses such as Diane Keaton, Beverly D'Angelo, and Kathleen Quinlan but never tied the knot.

Meghan Markle's grip loosens on Prince Harry as he breaks free from her shadow video
Meghan Markle's grip loosens on Prince Harry as he breaks free from her shadow
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry starting to fight over Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry starting to fight over Archie, Lilibet
Kate Winslet receives prestigious award at Zurich Film Festival
Kate Winslet receives prestigious award at Zurich Film Festival
Prince Harry honours King Charles as duke 'loves and respects' his father video
Prince Harry honours King Charles as duke 'loves and respects' his father
Meghan Markle issues major statement after solo appearance sans Prince Harry
Meghan Markle issues major statement after solo appearance sans Prince Harry
Lady Gaga responds to backlash over ‘Joker: Folie à Deux'
Lady Gaga responds to backlash over ‘Joker: Folie à Deux'
Prince Harry's exploitation comes to light
Prince Harry's exploitation comes to light
Late Cissy Houston's take on her daughter Whitney Houston's death revealed
Late Cissy Houston's take on her daughter Whitney Houston's death revealed