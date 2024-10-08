Al Pacino clears the air on relationship with Noor Alfallah after son

Al Pacino, who is considered one of the greatest and most influential actors of the 20th century, recently revealed “shocking” facts about his relationship with Noor Alfallah.

In an interview with People, the Heat star cleared the doubts regarding his relationship status with Alfallah after welcoming a son named Roman in June this year.

Pacino told the outlet, confessing, “No. I have friendship” with the 30-year-old Kuwaiti-American producer.

Other than the 84-year-old Hollywood legend, his spokesman also shared, "Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman."

Moreover, Pacino’s recently published memoir, Sonny Boy, chronicles his various relationships, addressing his aversion to marriage.

He wrote, “Everything's a ticket to the pain train. A ticket or nothing. Are you going to go or not? No, I'll stay here. I'll stay here at the station, I'm not getting on.”

Further elaborating his stance, he penned that marriage “can suit you, by all means, I just didn't feel it ever suited me for some reason.”

For those unversed, his relationship with Alfallah first sparked in April 2022, which got confirmed when she became pregnant with Pacino’s child last year.

It is pertinent to mention that Al Pacino has previously dated actresses such as Diane Keaton, Beverly D'Angelo, and Kathleen Quinlan but never tied the knot.