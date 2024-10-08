Billie Eilish opens up on first tour without family's presence

Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour is her first without mom Maggie or brother Finneas there

Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft tour is her "college year."

In the November cover story for Vogue, Billie and her mother Maggie Baird discussed her upcoming tour, which will be her first without her mom or brother Finneas there.

Finneas will join his Birds of a Feather collaborator on a few dates, but otherwise he’ll be promoting his own new solo album For Cryin' Out Loud.

“It’s sort of our ‘going off to college year,’ I guess,” Baird, 65, remarked of her kids leaving for tours.

Finneas, 27, explained, “You want your family to come visit often, you don’t want your family to, like, be the dean of the college, or in your dorm room."

Billie went on to talk about her hard times during tours, saying, “I’ve had some really dark times on tour. For a long time I was kind of living like it was temporary. Like, yeah, I’m touring for now and it’s kind of unpleasant, and whatever. It’ll be over. And the truth is, it’s the rest of my life.”

The 22-year-old Bellyache hitmaker noted that she didn’t know "could make touring enjoyable."

"I just was very lonely for many years, and I’m not interested in that anymore. I want to enjoy the show as well as my days," Billie Eilish said.