 
Geo News

Kendall Jenner hoping to reconcile with Harry Styles: Source

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles are reportedly still in touch as the mogul parted ways with Bad Bunny

By
Web Desk
|

October 08, 2024

Photo: Kendall Jenner hoping to reconcile with Harry Styles: Source
Photo: Kendall Jenner hoping to reconcile with Harry Styles: Source

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are reportedly ending their on-and-off relationship for good.

However, this departure has made the fashion mogul think of her former boyfriend, Harry Styles, who has not reconnected with her in a while.

Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider recently shared with Life & Style, “Kendall’s had this on-and-off connection with Harry for years.”

“Anytime she’s single, she hits him up and they reconnect. But this time he isn’t biting,” the source also confided.

The musician’s nonchalance for Kendall “has got her feeling pretty confused,” the source claimed.

“She’s always had a bit of a hold over Harry. Usually, when she calls and wants to meet up, he’ll come running. It’s something she brags about,” they remarked in conclusion.

For those unversed, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny started dating in 2023, but the duo has reportedly given up on her.

This comes after the outlet reported that the matriarch Kris Jenner wants to exploit Bad Bunny and her daughter’s breakup to get ratings for their show, The Kardashians.

Billie Eilish opens up on first tour without family's presence
Billie Eilish opens up on first tour without family's presence
Chris Pine reveals if he'll star in 'The Princess Diaries 3' alongside Anne Hathaway
Chris Pine reveals if he'll star in 'The Princess Diaries 3' alongside Anne Hathaway
Kevin Costner trying hard to remain 'solvent' after 'Horizon' flop: Report
Kevin Costner trying hard to remain 'solvent' after 'Horizon' flop: Report
Chris Martin reflects on Choldplay's 'terrible' music journey
Chris Martin reflects on Choldplay's 'terrible' music journey
ASAP Rocky reveals cute facts about his and Rihanna's sons RZA, Riot Rose video
ASAP Rocky reveals cute facts about his and Rihanna's sons RZA, Riot Rose
Gracie Abrams cheers up disappointed fans after cancelled 'The Secret of Us Tour' shows
Gracie Abrams cheers up disappointed fans after cancelled 'The Secret of Us Tour' shows
Jennifer Garner, John Miller share romantic stroll amid Ben Affleck split drama
Jennifer Garner, John Miller share romantic stroll amid Ben Affleck split drama
Michael Jackson's ex wife Lisa Marie Presley praises singer, refutes child abuse allegations
Michael Jackson's ex wife Lisa Marie Presley praises singer, refutes child abuse allegations