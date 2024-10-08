Photo: Kendall Jenner hoping to reconcile with Harry Styles: Source

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are reportedly ending their on-and-off relationship for good.

However, this departure has made the fashion mogul think of her former boyfriend, Harry Styles, who has not reconnected with her in a while.

Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider recently shared with Life & Style, “Kendall’s had this on-and-off connection with Harry for years.”

“Anytime she’s single, she hits him up and they reconnect. But this time he isn’t biting,” the source also confided.

The musician’s nonchalance for Kendall “has got her feeling pretty confused,” the source claimed.

“She’s always had a bit of a hold over Harry. Usually, when she calls and wants to meet up, he’ll come running. It’s something she brags about,” they remarked in conclusion.

For those unversed, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny started dating in 2023, but the duo has reportedly given up on her.

This comes after the outlet reported that the matriarch Kris Jenner wants to exploit Bad Bunny and her daughter’s breakup to get ratings for their show, The Kardashians.