 
Geo News

Sean ‘Diddy' Combs threw acid-like substance on abuse victim: Lawyer

Sean Diddy Combs is accused of sexually abusing a victim with substance

By
Web Desk
|

October 09, 2024

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is under fire with a latest graphic representation of his assault from one of his victims.

The rapper, who is currently held for his sexual abuse to various victims, is now accused of throwing oil and other lubricants on one of the accuser.

Fighting the victim’s case, lawyer Ariel Mitchell-Kidd says: “My client was raped by Mr. Combs, his bodyguard and a friend who invited my client to his home to set up this whole situation,” Mitchell-Kidd alleged.

“And then he takes what she believes is some type of liquid substance out of a bag, out of a fanny pack, to be specific, and he squirts it at her,” she alleged. “And she originally thought it was like acid or something, but then she realized that it was some type of lubricant or oil.”

Kidd alleged that her client was “covered in this oil, that’s when the attack began with Mr. Combs and then the friend.”

“In between the two of them, she was squirted some more with this oil, and then the bodyguard then attacks her and raped her as well,” the attorney claimed.

“It wasn’t as if she was forced any drugs,” the attorney claimed. “She said she had a cup of water that she took a sip of, and she knew immediately it wasn’t just water, but she only took a sip, and she felt that whatever the liquid was being squirted on her had something in it which essentially debilitated her and her faculties.”

