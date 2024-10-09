Diddy takes yet another legal step towards freedom

Diddy, who is currently in federal custody, recently filed his third appeal to be released from jail.



The 54-yer-old rapper, who was arrested last month on charges of multiple offensive allegations, appealed the bail decision.

As per TMZ, the documents stated the music mogul’s team argues he doesn't hold a "conceivable flight risk" despite the claims made by federal prosecutors.



According to legal documents filed by the rapper, his legal team have argued that he is "not a threat to the community".

Sean “Diddy” Combs's attorney stated that the huge bail offer includes enough restrictions to address any possible concerns about witness tampering and flight risk package.

The Bad Boy Records founder has been arrested for s** trafficking, kidnapping forced labour, arson, obstruction of justice, and bribery.

He also has been ordered to be held without bail despite his lawyers offering $50million (£38m) for bail and in-home detention.

This is the third formal attempt by the famous rapper's team to get him freed from jail. The Coming Home hitmaker in his defense denies all charges made against him.

