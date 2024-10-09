Reba McEntire's unwelcoming side comes to light on 'The Voice:' 'I run things here'

Reba McEntire, actress and country singer who dubbed the Queen of Country, issued a funny yet spooky warning to Michael Bublé.

On the latest episode of The Voice on Tuesday, October 8, McEntire had a playful "boss fight" with the Love hitmaker.

On the set of the show, Bublé entered a pitch-black dressing room and found out that McEntire was waiting for him as she turned lights on.

The Feeling Good crooner asked, "How did you get in here?" to which McEntire replied in an ominous voice, "Don’t you worry about that. You and I are going to have a little talk, and I'm going to tell you how things work around here."

Confronting him in a lighter manner, she added, "You think because you're the newbie, you sell millions of records, and you're a global superstar, that you're something special?"

Shaking his head and looking worried, Bublé said, ‘No."

McEntire leaned in and uttered, "I run things around here. I'm going to keep my eye on you, OK?"

Just then, Gwen Stefani walked in and asked if everything was fine, and McEntire quickly smiled and assured her, saying, "Yeah! We're just talking about how much fun we're having on The Voice. Right, Michael?"

Bublé still looking confused, quipped, "Yes, we’re having so much fun."

As soon as Stefani left, McEntire got serious again and told , "You better remember what I told you. I’ll be watching you."

For those unversed, it is pertinent to mention that McEntire is back for her third consecutive season on The Voice as coach, with Stefani, Bublé, and Snoop Dogg.