Jamie Foxx marks daughter Anelise's special day

Jamie Foxx marked his daughter, Anelise's 16th birthday with a sweet post.



The 56-year-old actor took to his official Instagram account on Wednesday, October 9, to celebrate his teenage daughter's big day.

The father-of-two shared a few carousels, featuring throwback pictures of the newly minted 16-year-old.

He penned down a sweet note, reading, "I have watched you grow. It has been nothing short of extraordinary. I cannot believe that you are 16 years old today."

"Anelise, you are a force to be reckoned with happy birthday to you. You’re just getting started the ones that know know….I love you to the moon and back. SWEET SWEET SIXTEEN!!!!!!" he continued.



Foxx also shared another post with Anelise's more recent photos, and wrote in the caption, "Sweet, sweet, sweet, sweet, sweet 16!!!!! Where did the time go?????? Happy happy happy happy birthday, Anelise!!!!"

It is pertinent to mention that Foxx shared Anelise with his ex Kristin Grannis.

Moreover, he is also father to a 30-year-old daughter, Corinne, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline.