Kylie Jenner gets cake dedicated to her Disney-inspired Paris Fashion Week walk

Kylie Jenner’s showstopper walk at her Paris Fashion Week still has her awestruck.



The dreamy walk, which marked her return to the ramp after years, also happened to be a major debut at the prestigious fashion event.

Even days after closing Coperni's Paris Fashion Week show at Disneyland Paris, the Kylie Cosmetics founder is getting immense attention—recently in the form of a cake.

The Kardashians star, 27, took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday with a photo of what seemed a replica of the resort's Sleeping Beauty Castle. A topper resembling Kylie in a miniature version of the black ballgown she wore at Coperni's was also a feature of the cake.

The customised cake included every detail from the October 1 runway show, including the pink lights over the castle, the form-fitting bodice, and the ballgown skirt in black.

"Ummm this cake!!!!!" Kylie wrote along the picture.

However, Jenner didn't spill more details about the cakemaker or who it was from.

The reality star previously got candid about the dreamy experience with some behind-the-scene moments backstage.

"ONCE UPON A TIME.. thank you @sebastienmeyer & @arnaud_vaillant i can’t even express how grateful i am to you two and this fairytale night i will never forget. felt like a real life princess. @coperni," Kylie captioned an Instagram post on October 2.

The entrepreneur also shared a glimpse from her fitting and shared a video of her spending time at Disneyland Paris with her daughter Stormi, 6, who she shares with ex Travis Scott. The exes also share son Aire, 2.

Kylie’s current partner, Timothée, who she’s been romantically linked since April 2023, was not in attendance.



However, an insider spilled to the press that the two are "just a great couple" and "everyone loves them together."

"He’s close with her family and she’s close with his family," the insider told People. "It’s very serious, but also a fun relationship. They’ve really been able to figure out a good balance between working and spending quality time together."