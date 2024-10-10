 
Geo News

Ellie Goulding shocks fans with rare statement during her flight

By
Web Desk
|

October 10, 2024

Ellie Goulding shocks fans with rare statement during her flight 

Ellie Goulding admitted that she felt “wine drunk” on a flight on Wednesday.

The singer took to TikTok to share an amusing clip of herself on board after indulging in a drink, staring and smiling into the distance.

In regards to this, she captioned the post as “everything's ok when you're wine drunk on a flight.”

According to Daily Mail, Goulding accompanied the video with Madonna's hit Like A Prayer.

Moreover, the clip was also a reference to her own song, Wine Drunk, which was released in 2020 from her album Brightest Blue.

Additionally, fans took over the comment section with former X Factor stars Jedward writing, “Oscar winning acting,” while others wrote, “Alexa play Wine Drunk by Ellie Goulding' and 'It's the only way to fly,” and a third user penned, “I always feel the most powerful.”

As per the publication, Ellie's trip came after she partied with a whole host of stars in London last week at Chiltern Firehouse's 10th anniversary party.

Furthermore, the singer wore a corset gown with a thigh-high slit and teamed the risqué mesh number with a pair of platform heels.

Meanwhile, Love Me Like You Do singer styled her hair into soft waves and topped off her look with a smokey eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

While uploading the photos on Instagram on Saturday, she wrote, “Thank you the Masquerade madness the other eve Chiltern Firehouse. Had the breast time.”

As per the outlet, Ellie has been spending time in Costa Rica in recent months where her new surfer boyfriend Armando Perez resides.

