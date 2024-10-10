Meghan Markle going solo without Prince Harry amid divorce calls?

Prince Harry is rumored to be curling into himself while Meghan Markle bussies herself in carving a solo path.

Comments about the state of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage have been shared by royal commentator and author Nathan Kay.

He weighed in on all of this, in his piece for Express UK.

During that piece he said, “It is becoming increasingly clear that Meghan’s solo ventures are taking centre stage, positioning her in the spotlight while Harry retreats into his personal space.”

“Meghan’s confidence in attending events alone and her clear investment in personal projects indicate a woman ready to carve her own path.”

“But it raises the uncomfortable question: is she preparing to go it alone?” Mr Kay wondered at one point in his piece.

Because “While Harry seems to be searching for answers in distant corners of the world, Meghan is visibly, resolutely, building her future.”

All in all, “The stark contrast between Harry’s private retreats and Meghan’s public appearances seems to suggest that they are navigating diverging paths, at least for the moment,” the expert noted before signing off.

It is pertinent to mention that social media has been swirling non-stop with comments about an incoming divorce between the Sussexes.

This is due to Prince Harry’s continued absence from Montecito which ended up getting extended as well.