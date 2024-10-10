World Culture Festival: Comedic 'Taleem-e-Balighan 2.0' returns to stage

Theatre actors perform at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on October 10, 2024. — Instagram/ACP

The 15th day of the World Culture Festival erupted with laughter after "Taleem-e-Balighan 2.0" took the stage once again at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Karachi, on Thursday.



A modern twist in Khawaja Moinuddin's iconic 1956 satire, which critiques society through the lens of adult education, was rerun at the ACP, lighting up the audience with its tongue-in-cheek humour.

The play has been updated for contemporary audiences but still highlights how little has changed since its original debut, shedding light on persistent societal flaws.

The show left a charged audience in splits with its razor-sharp wit and irresistible comic energy. The comedic brilliance, which remained true to the original, resonated with today’s viewers.



The 60-minute-long play, directed by Farhan Alam Siddiqui, combines humour and reflection to offer a timeless commentary on the absurdities of social and educational systems.

Several plays by Moinuddin, a renowned playwright of his era, continue to be popular and are frequently staged. Born on March 23, 1924, in Topran, a city in the Deccan state of pre-Partition India, the playwright developed a deep interest in the dramatic arts early on. During his student years, he wrote and produced numerous plays.

A day earlier, Annie Baker's legendary dramedy "Circle Mirror Transformation" plunged the house into hysterics. The English Language play, directed by Bonnie Jean Evans, is a touching exploration of vulnerability and human connection.

The festival features more than 450 artists from 40 different countries and will continue till November 2 at the ACP Karachi.

