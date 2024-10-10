 
World Culture Festival: Comedic 'Taleem-e-Balighan 2.0' returns to stage

Show left charged audience in stitches with its razor-sharp wit and irresistible comic energy on day 15

Web Desk
October 10, 2024

Theatre actors perform at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on October 10, 2024. — Instagram/ACP
The 15th day of the World Culture Festival erupted with laughter after "Taleem-e-Balighan 2.0" took the stage once again at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Karachi, on Thursday. 

A modern twist in Khawaja Moinuddin's iconic 1956 satire, which critiques society through the lens of adult education, was rerun at the ACP, lighting up the audience with its tongue-in-cheek humour.

The play has been updated for contemporary audiences but still highlights how little has changed since its original debut, shedding light on persistent societal flaws.

The show left a charged audience in splits with its razor-sharp wit and irresistible comic energy. The comedic brilliance, which remained true to the original, resonated with today’s viewers.

Theatre actors perform at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on October 10, 2024. — Instagram/ACP
The 60-minute-long play, directed by Farhan Alam Siddiqui, combines humour and reflection to offer a timeless commentary on the absurdities of social and educational systems.

Several plays by Moinuddin, a renowned playwright of his era, continue to be popular and are frequently staged. Born on March 23, 1924, in Topran, a city in the Deccan state of pre-Partition India, the playwright developed a deep interest in the dramatic arts early on. During his student years, he wrote and produced numerous plays.

A day earlier, Annie Baker's legendary dramedy "Circle Mirror Transformation" plunged the house into hysterics. The English Language play, directed by Bonnie Jean Evans, is a touching exploration of vulnerability and human connection.

The festival features more than 450 artists from 40 different countries and will continue till November 2 at the ACP Karachi.

Geo and Jang group are the media partners of the ACP in the World Culture Festival. Tickets for the event can be easily obtained from the ACP and Ticketwala service. 

