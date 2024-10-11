Olivia Rodrigo embraces Aussie tradition post 'Guts Tour' in Melbourne

Olivia Rodrigo was involved in an Aussie rite of passage as she kicked off her Australian leg of her Guts Tour this week with sold-out shows in Melbourne.



According to Daily Mail, the US pop star gushed over her love of the land Down Under on stage at her second show on Thursday.

Before performing her hit song So American at Rod Laver Arena in front of around 15,000 fans, Rodrigo revealed that she has been embracing classic Aussie traditions.

In this regard, she gushed, “You guys are so great, and you live in the coolest city ever.”

Moreover, she continued by admitting, “I really love this city so much. I've been exploring, I've been meeting some of you guys, I had a great Australian breakfast, so good. I tried a Tim Tam for the first time in my life today — 10 out of 10, it gets my approval.”

Additionally, in a TikTok posted on Thursday, Olivia filmed herself tucking into an original Tim Tam for the first time.

As per the publication, she sat with crossed legs in her hotel suite, while being surrounded by six packets of various flavors as she fully embraced the tradition and the audio on the clip narrated, “Spectacular, give me 14 of them.”

Furthermore, the video came just hours before she delivered an impressive set list filled with fan-favorite tracks including Driver's License, Good 4 You, and Happier from her debut album Sour.

It is worth mentioning that she also performed her current hits from her acclaimed second album Guts, including Love is Embarrassing and Get Him Back.