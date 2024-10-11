Prince Harry ‘frustrated’ as Meghan refuses to apologize to David, Victoria Beckham

Prince Harry is reportedly seeking to repair his relationship with David and Victoria Beckham, with a source revealing that he views it as a strategic move.



According to Closer Magazine, the Duke of Sussex believes rekindling bond with the British power couple would help him and his wife, Meghan Markle, revive their social connections.

An insider close to the Duke also revealed that Harry knows that repairing their connection would open up new opportunities in both the UK and US for the Sussexes.

“As well as simply wanting to reinstate his friendship with the couple, Harry feels it would a clever chess move if they can find a way of repairing the broken bond with David and Victoria,” a source revealed.

“For one thing, it would open all kinds of opportunities for them in both the UK and the US. The Beckhams have so many connections,” they added.

However, Meghan “doesn’t see it that way” and it is frustrating for the Duke of Sussex, who thinks they should be the one to make the first move.

But Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is not in mood to reconcile with Beckhams following public and very humiliating snubs from the singer-turned-fashion-designer.

“It’s frustrating for him that Meghan doesn’t agree, but she feels it’s Victoria and David that should be apologising to them, not the other way around,” the insider said.