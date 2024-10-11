Royal family reacts after Boris Johnson drops bombshell about Queen Elizabeth

Royal family was “livid” after Boris Johnson revealed in his new memoir that Queen Elizabeth II suffered from bone cancer, opposing the official cause of death revealed as "old age."



Johnson claimed that he knew of the late Queen's condition for over a year and witnessed signs of decline during their final meeting.

“I had known for a year or more that she had a form of bone cancer, and her doctors were worried that at any time she could enter a sharp decline,” he penned.

He further shared that in their last meeting the Queen “seemed pale and more stooped, and she had dark bruising on her hands and wrists, probably from drips or injections.”

Now, sources close to the Royal family have expressed anger and frustration, with one telling In Touch Weekly that they are "livid" after Johnson leaked “graphic and sensitive” health information about Queen Elizabeth II.

“It’s terribly upsetting for everyone in the family,” the insider said, adding that there would not be an official reaction on the issue.

“They may not reprimand him in public, but behind closed doors they are fuming,” they added.