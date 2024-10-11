Netflix's ‘Peaky Blinders' announces new face to movie's cast

An addition of new face to the cast of the much-awaited upcoming movie Peaky Blinders has been unveiled.



In a press statement issued on Friday, October 11, on Instagram, Netflix revealed the Generation Z series actor Jay Lycurgo will join the cast of the forthcoming film.

The new cast member actor will join Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, and Barry Keoghan in the film.

Apart from Lycurgo, the new film, which is currently still in pre-production phase, includes cast members from the original series, including Stephen Graham, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, and Ian Peck.



Moreover, the film's creator Steven Knight, during an interview with Deadline confirmed that the film is being set during World War II.

While sharing excitement about the movie, Knight expressed to the publication that he is genuinely thrilled that this “movie is about to happen”.

According to him, it will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. “No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war,” he said.

Peaky Blinders movie is expected to release in late 2025 or sometime in 2026.