Noel Gallagher reveals the song he would not 'put on the album'

Noel Gallagher, known as The Chief of the iconic rock band, Oasis, also has some songs that he thinks should never have been released for the public.

After a gap that came between the band’s albums that were leading into the 2000s, a change in the band’s tracks could be noticed.

Particularly their album, Standing on the Shoulder of Giants’ song, I Can See a Liar, is the track Noel deemed as unworthy of its launch.

Standing on the Shoulder of Giants was the first time that Noel sounded rather insecure. I Can See A Liar, even though is one rejuvenating song, the track in its entirety is a downtempo, woven together with S** Pistol-style guitar licks like in Bring It On Down.

“I personally wouldn’t have put [it] on the album. But Liam was, like, ‘It’s the f***ing S** Pistols; we’ve got to have some fast ones on there because it’s a bit medium-paced,’” Noel expressed.



“There’s a couple of songs that got shunted off onto B-sides of singles which should have gone on the album, but it’s either the singer sulking or, you know, have some semblance of f***ing normality in the studio,” he further mentioned.