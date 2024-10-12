Lottie Moss turns heads during 'Losses' premiere in London

Lottie Moss grabbed attention on Friday night as she headed out to Lil Tjay's premiere for his film Losses at the The Everyman Broadgate in London.

The OnlyFans model arrived at the luxury cinema wearing a figure-hugging PU leather midi dress.

Moreover, the sleeveless detail of the dress showed off her vast tattoo collection.

The TV personality topped off her sexy look with a pair of black high heels and accessorized with a long silver necklace.

According to Daily Mail, for the night out, Lottie styled her hair in a sleek bun and opted for a dewy make-up base.

Additionally, she also wrapped up from the Autumn chill and layered her ensemble with a faux fur white and grey coat.

As per the publication, Moss was joined by Celina Sharma who stunned in a fitted nude and the singer wore diamante striped shoes and styled her brunette locks in loose waves.

Furthermore, rapper Lil Tjay was also present at the event who donned a shirt and tie.

As per the outlet, the 22-year-old New York City–born layered with a black jacket and opted for some smart shoes and trousers for his outing.

It is worth mentioning that the outing came after Lottie reconciled with her supermodel sister Kate, following three years of feuding.