 
Geo News

Stormzy sparks romance rumors with Victoria Monét

Stormzy was seen kissing Victoria Monét at London’s Heathrow airport

By
Web Desk
|

October 12, 2024

Stormzy sparks romance rumors with Victoria Monét
Stormzy sparks romance rumors with Victoria Monét

Stormzy has found new love three months after announcing his separation from TV host Maya Jama.

On October 10, the 31-year-old rapper was spotted embracing and kissing R&B star Victoria Monét at London’s Heathrow airport, sparking romance rumors.

In the viral images, the Clash crooner looks ecstatic as he hugs Victoria before kissing her on the lips.

"Both Stormzy and Victoria looked absolutely smitten with each other,” an eyewitness told The Sun. “They kissed, and when he hugged her, he picked her up in the air.”

“It seems like he is in a great place after his split from Maya,” added an eyewitness.

The news comes just three months after Stormzy parted ways with Maya. 

“They ultimately broke up so they wouldn’t waste each other’s time,” an insider told the outlet at that time, explaining the reason for their split.

For those unversed, Victoria is the mother of a three-year-old daughter, Hazel, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, fitness trainer John Gaines.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis planning brand new start in Europe due to link with Diddy
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis planning brand new start in Europe due to link with Diddy
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles latest bold decision
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles latest bold decision
Kourtney Kardashian reacts to Diddy references at Landon Barker's party
Kourtney Kardashian reacts to Diddy references at Landon Barker's party
Kate Middleton's latest surprise move sparks reactions video
Kate Middleton's latest surprise move sparks reactions
Blake Lively ready to let go 'mean girl' tag?
Blake Lively ready to let go 'mean girl' tag?
David Beckham praises 'incredible' daughter Harper on day of girls
David Beckham praises 'incredible' daughter Harper on day of girls
Coldplay and Oasis team up for Wembley with 'eco-friendly olive branch'?
Coldplay and Oasis team up for Wembley with 'eco-friendly olive branch'?
Princess Diana brother's new partner moves court against his estranged wife
Princess Diana brother's new partner moves court against his estranged wife