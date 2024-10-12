Stormzy sparks romance rumors with Victoria Monét

Stormzy has found new love three months after announcing his separation from TV host Maya Jama.

On October 10, the 31-year-old rapper was spotted embracing and kissing R&B star Victoria Monét at London’s Heathrow airport, sparking romance rumors.

In the viral images, the Clash crooner looks ecstatic as he hugs Victoria before kissing her on the lips.

"Both Stormzy and Victoria looked absolutely smitten with each other,” an eyewitness told The Sun. “They kissed, and when he hugged her, he picked her up in the air.”



“It seems like he is in a great place after his split from Maya,” added an eyewitness.

The news comes just three months after Stormzy parted ways with Maya.



“They ultimately broke up so they wouldn’t waste each other’s time,” an insider told the outlet at that time, explaining the reason for their split.

For those unversed, Victoria is the mother of a three-year-old daughter, Hazel, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, fitness trainer John Gaines.