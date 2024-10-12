Hugh Jackman shares special 'Deadpool & Wolverine' news on his 56th birthday

Hugh Jackman has received a special news on his birthday.

The actor, who turned 56 on Saturday, took to Instagram Stories to mark the incredible achievement of his latest film.

Jackman's Deadpool and Wolverine alongside best friend Ryan Reynolds, has become the highest-selling R-rated film on domestic digital platforms in its first week.

The actor re-shared director Shawn Levy's Instagram Story featuring a screenshot of Deadline report on the special achievement.

"Best. Fans. Ever," Levy had captioned the photo.

Notably, this record was previously held by Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4, according to the outlet.

The film, which is the first R-rated film of Marvel Cinematic Universe, was released on digital platforms after 68 days theatrical run. It also ranks on the No. 13 of highest-grossing domestic film of all time.

In a fun twist, Jackman and Reynolds both celebrate their birthdays in the same month.

Jackman turned 56 on October 12, while Reynolds will celebrate his 48th birthday on October 23.

Levy marked the coincidence on Wednesday in an Instagram post featuring the trio with three-tier cake.

He wrote, "October is the best month for buddy birthdays. A perfect fall day celebrating early with two of the BEST."