Jennifer Lopez's risky move that could make Ben Affleck divorce 'complicated'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been trying to reach a divorce agreement for months, per insiders

October 12, 2024

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce could get contentious due to the reported fact that the singer spent a lot more than her husband on their joint expenditures.

Jennifer filed for divorce from her husband-of-two-years in August, and according to reports, the duo don’t have a prenup.

Now, Tre Lovell of The Lovell Firm has explained what issues the duo could be facing as they try to reach an agreement on their divorce. He told The Mirror US: "The primary issue of divorce will be community property, which is all property acquired during the tenure of the marriage absent certain exceptions. Purchasing a home during the marriage will constitute a community property asset.”

He added: "When it comes time to value the asset and determine community property interest, factors such as appreciation, who put the bulk of the downpayment down on the house, who made the monthly mortgage payments, who paid for renovations, etc., are factors that will be considered when doing a forensic valuation."

"Thus, if she put the most money down, it may complicate the process in terms of agreeing to a dividing money and assets that may be community property," he explained.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022 after reconnecting in 2021. 

