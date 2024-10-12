Ryan Reynolds celebrates years of 'adventures' with Hugh Jackman on 56 birthday

Ryan Reynolds has wished for 90 years commitment with best friend Hugh Jackman on his birthday.

Jackman celebrated his 56th birthday on October 12, 2024.



Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Reynolds shared a carousel of photos of with the Deadpool & Wolverine partner.

Ryan Reynolds hopes 90 years commitment with Hugh Jackman on his 56 birthday

In the caption, the actor has expressed his hope to work together until 90, saying, "I hope we get to do this til we’re 90. Happy Birthday, @thehughjackman."

"A lot of years. A lot of adventures," Reynolds added.

Additionally, Reynolds also took to Instagram Stories to share photo of Jackman with Indiana Jones quote.

The quote from Raiders of the Lost Art read, "It's not the years, honey. It's the mileage."

The actor added a caption, saying, "Happy Birthday to the one and only, Greatest Showman."

It is worth noticing that the two actors share same birthday months. As Jackman turned 56 today, Reynolds will celebrate his 48th birthday on October 23.

Director and their longtime friend Shawn Levy marked the occasion earlier this month. On Instagram he shared photos from the duo's joint birthday celebration.

"October is the best month for buddy birthdays. A perfect fall day celebrating early with two of the BEST," he captioned the post.