Pharrell Williams reveals his secret skincare hacks to stay young at 51

Pharrell Williams is not one to gatekeep when it comes to his skincare secrets.



The singer, 51, delved into his lifestyle choices that have rewarded him with ageless skin on Saturday.

“Now, there is a routine, and you can find them online, but I think probably the most active portion of it all — no, it’s two. It’s exfoliating, but it’s also in here,” Williams told People while gesturing to his heart.

“It’s literally in here. That inner child, don’t ever silence it,” the Louis Vuitton creative director continued.

“Don’t ever [go], ‘Oh, I can’t do this anymore.’ No. That’s why you should absolutely do it right now. The people who want to put you in a box? They tried to do that to me, too, and here we are,” he concluded.

This isn't the first time Williams has highly credited exfoliation as he gave a similar response to Dazed in August 2017.

“I exfoliate like a madman. When you exfoliate and you drink a lot of water, that does good for you,” he said at the time. “To me, the key is just exfoliating, like a monster. There’s a lot of dead skin. All the time. Like a narcissistic madman.”

However, R&B singer Frank Ocean believes there's more to William's skincare rituals and called him out for not revealing more in-depth skincare advice.

“It’s been all these years, and Pharrell still hasn’t given us the keys yet. He just says ‘exfoliate,’ but it’s not just ‘exfoliate.’ We need more keys,” he said.