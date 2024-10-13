Robert Smith breaks silence on hiked up prices of concert tickets

The Cure band member Robert Smith shared his two cents on the hiked prices of tickets of the concerts.



The 65-year-old punk rock star made shocking revelations to The Sunday Times and stood firm by his stance that the "modern world of live concerts" has become about "branding and sponsorship".

The Just Like Heaven hitmaker elaborated his statement, saying, “It’s become about branding, sponsorship and betting, it’s just hair, tattoos and selling stuff. This is really curmudgeonly."

The 65-year-old singer went on to say that he thinks "dynamic ticket pricing" is just a way to "scam" fans.



"I was shocked by how much profit is made," Smith said, adding that he did not know such profit can be made by sell-out tours.

He insisted that artists don't "need" to generate the kind of money that such ventures often pull in.

"I thought, ‘We don’t need to make all this money.’", Smith said, adding, "My fights with the label have all been about how we can price things lower."

Smith ended his statement about the pricing dynamic by saying that he believes that one would still going to be here in a year’s time. "You’d want the show to be great so people come back," he said.