Dave Grohl turns to professional help to save marriage after lovechild news

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is going to therapy to mitigate the aftermath of he welcomed a child outside of his marriage to wife Jordyn Blum.

Dave announced the news of his baby daughter in mid-September on Instagram, and vowed to earn back the trust of his family while also taking the responsibility of the new baby.

However, despite his efforts to make things right with his wife and kids, he’s reportedly receiving a cold shoulder and that disturbs him.

“He’s gone from being rock god to scumbag overnight, it’s changed the dynamic and he hates it,” a source told In Touch magazine.

“He admits he was wrong, but he’s under total scrutiny, he has no freedom. He’s offering up phone text messages and constantly apologizing and going to therapy,” the source continued.

“He’s trying to be a good dad but at the same time it’s frustrating and he doesn’t understand that these things can take months, even years to fix,” they added.

Another source previously told the publication that Dave made the news public because he feared that it would get out some other way.

“He feared the mother or someone else would spill the news,” they claimed. “It’s his way to own up that he’s made mistakes.”

Since his revelation, both Dave and Jordyn have been going out without their wedding rings on. The duo have been married since 2003 and share three daughters, Violet, Harper and Ophelia.