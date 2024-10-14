 
King Charles's surprise move sparks hope for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles reportedly sends hidden message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Web Desk
October 14, 2024

King Charles may be extending an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, letting them know that the palace’s doors have not been closed on them.

Royal expert Tom Sykes claimed that the monarch’s public acknowledgment of Prince Andrew as part of the Royal family has sparked hope for a united monarchy.

He said that it could mean that the King is open to reconcile with the Duke and Duhcess of Sussex amid Harry's desire to visit the UK more frequently.

Speaking on his podcast The Daily Beast, he said, "A family friend of the King's [has said] that it was clear there had been a willingness to bring Andrew in from the cold, and, intriguingly, hinted that it could be a template for future reconciliation with his son.”

"The extent to which the King has publicly made it clear Andrew is still part of the family has caught some people by surprise,” Sykes added.

"But ultimately, he has the interests of the monarchy at heart, and that means a united family, whatever its problems. Hopefully that message is getting through to Harry and Meghan."

