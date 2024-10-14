 
Demi Lovato fiancé shares tear-filled wedding proposal

Demi Lovato's fiancé talks about emotional wedding proposal

October 14, 2024

Demi Lovato’s fiancé, Jutes, is touching upon the time he proposed to the singer.

The musician admits he broke down into tears after an emotionally overwhelming preparation ahead of tossing the big question.

Speaking on The Viall Files on Thursday, Oct. 10, Jutes said: “I wrote a song.”

He added: "I'm not a guitar player, but I can kind of play some chords. So it took me like, a week, just to write the chords for this song. And then I wrote a song, and then I practiced it."

"Again, I'm not a guitar player, so rehearsing this song ends in 'Will you marry me?' was really difficult," the songwriter added. "I would mess up like three out of four times, so I was like when it comes time to do this like I just got to get lucky and just nail it."

"I definitely almost broke down crying a few times,” Jutes noted.

The musician proposed to Lovato in Los Angeles with a stunning pear-shaped diamond in December 2023.

