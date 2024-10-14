Ian Somerhalder details his plans and 'big things' after stepping down from acting

Ian Somerhalder focuses on 'big things' after stepping down from acting

Ian Somerhalder is no longer chasing awards and also revealed he is focusing on "big things."

Speaking to People, Somerhalder candidly shared that his view of the title “heartthrob” has changed now as an adult.

While reflecting on the magazine from 2004, where he appeared on the cover, the Lost actor shared that being included in the list of 50 sexiest men was “very relevant” and had “moved the needle” for his career at the time.



“Once you reach a certain level, you’re like, ‘Okay, I want to focus on family and the future of farming and food and energy and the big things,'” he shared. “I don't need to chase awards and anything that would make me feel better about myself.”

For those unversed, the Hollywood actor has moved more towards concentrating on eco-friendly projects, as he recently joined hands with a farmers market for dogs called Nutro.

He went on to say, “The meat of it all, I don't think I would really change anything other than maybe with Lost. I maybe complained about craft service or something, showed up late twice, actually really late once.

“I was so tired from the night before, I slept through my alarms. That's about as far as I can go. It feels like it was yesterday. But then also too, you realize this was sort of lifetimes ago.

“I feel such enormous gratitude for this piece of IP and the journey and the character and all the writing both from Lost and from Vampire Diaries. But that path has gotten me to where I feel most authentic anyway, which is in a pair of cowboy boots, feeding the cows and running horses,” Somerhalder concluded by saying.