Princess Eugenie, Beatrice make big decision for Lilibet, Archie

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have taken a big decision regarding their children and royal kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



According to the In Touch Weekly, per GB News, the insider has claimed Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters are keen to mend the relationship between their feuding cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry for the royal kids.

The royal sources claimed: “The sisters have always been close to Harry and William.

“And now that both men have children of their own, Bea and Eugenie want their kids to all grow up knowing their cousins and being part of a united family.”

“The girls desperately want the family to reunite. And they are doing their best to make a royal reunion happen”, the tipster went on saying.

The fresh claims came amid reports Archie and Lilibet parents Meghan Markle and Harry are growing closer to Eugenie and Beatrice and it is said to be causing concern for William and Kate.

Recently, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed, according to the Mirror, "For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry.”