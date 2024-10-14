Australian government makes big announcement ahead of King Charles visit

Australian government has made a big announcement amid reports King Charles has been snubbed by Australia's top politicians ahead of his trip with Queen Camilla.



According to Sky News, Australia's state premiers have been accused of snubbing King Charles and Camilla, with the politicians claiming their schedules clash with the royal couple’s arrival.

The report claims none of the state premiers plan to greet King Charles and Camilla at a welcome reception upon their arrival in Canberra on October 21.

Amid these reports, the Australian government took to X and shared King Charles and Camilla’s photo with a heartfelt message.

The official social media handle tweeted, “Australia will welcome Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla from 18-23 October.

“Mark your diaries as there will be opportunities to see The King and Queen as they visit Sydney and Canberra.”

The King and Queen will undertake an autumn tour from Friday 18th – Saturday 26th October 2024. This will include a royal visit to Australia, state visit to the Independent State of Samoa and attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024.





