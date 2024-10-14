'Game of Thrones' craze fetches tons of money

Game of Thrones ended in 2019, but its appeal is still strong among its fanbase, as was shown in a recent auction.



Led by Heritage Auctions, several memorabilia pieces of the hit HBO show were put on display, drawing over $20 million from its sale after more than 4,000 bidders sought 900 plus times.

These objects include the "original touring Iron Throne moulded from the original screen-used throne," which sold for $1.49 million.

According to the Dallas-based company press release, the throne sold after "nearly six-minute-long back-and-forth between bidders that resulted in the seven-figure price."

"When it sold, the auction room erupted with applause," Heritage Auctions Executive Vice President Joe Maddalena said.

“These are extraordinary treasures made by Emmy-winning costume designers and prop makers, who worked tirelessly to adapt George R.R. Martin’s wonderful novels."

He continued, "People wanted a piece of that Game of Thrones magic, and we are honored to have been part of what designer Michele Clapton calls these costumes and props’ afterlives. Everyone at Heritage thanks HBO for the opportunity to ride along.”