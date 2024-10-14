Kylie Jenner says Khloe Kardashian taught her THIS beauty tip

Kylie Jenner has revealed an everyday beauty tip that she learned from sister Khloe Kardashian.

In an interview with Elle, Kylie said, "Khloe is the one who taught me to put sunscreen on my hands."

"I'm religious about applying it [SPF], and I never leave the house without putting it on my face," Kylie added.

The beauty mogul also talked about embracing "less is more" concept recently, saying, "I've recently been embracing a 'less is more' philosophy when it comes to glam – I love letting my skin and freckles show through."

"But I've always seen make-up as a way to show self-expression, and am inspired by my moods or cool visual designs, so I still like to switch it up with my hair and nails," Kylie explained.

Additionally, Kylie also addressed the importance of self-care, saying, "no matter how busy I get, I have to make sure I take time for myself. I really consider working out to be a big part of my self-care routine, I try to do it at least 4-5 times a week."

"I've been working out regularly and eating healthy, and I feel amazing," The Kardashians star added.