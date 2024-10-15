Meghan Markle feels threatened by Prince Harry's admiration for Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle reportedly feels threatened by Prince Harry’s admiration for his sister-in-law Kate Middleton and it is straining their marriage.



According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex’s attempts to reconcile with the Royal family have led him to frequently talk of Kate's virtues, which do not sit well with the Duchess.

A source close to the royals told Heat Magazine that Meghan, who is already feeling like a "pariah" in the Palace's eyes, takes Harry's admiration for Kate personally.

“There’s not a day that goes by where Harry doesn’t sing the praises of Kate or talk about how amazing she’s been, going through her illness,” the insider said.

“That’s totally fine by Meghan – she’s just as relieved that Kate’s doing better. But that doesn’t mean she’s got amnesia over everything that happened,” they continued.

“The way Kate treated her and made her feel like an outsider isn’t something she can just forget.

“It was incredibly painful, so to have her husband going on about how perfect Kate is, and how she should take a page out of her handbook, really stings.”