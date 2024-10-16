James Norton surprised by costar Thomasin McKenzie during 'Joy' screening

James Norton received a surprise from his co-star Thomasin McKenzie as they joined multiple stars at the headline gala screening of their film Joy on Tuesday, October 16.

While taking to the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival, the actor was blissfully unaware as Thomasin photobombed his snaps while posing at the premiere.

According to Daily Mail, James opted for a relaxed mustard yellow suit as he arrived for the event, while McKenzie stunned in an elegant floral strapless gown.

Moreover, the New Zealand-born actress showed off her playful side as she leapt into the background of James' red carpet snaps.

Additionally, joining the pair was their co-star Bill Nighy, who cut a dapper figure in a sharp black suit.

As per the publication, the trio were in high spirits as they struck a slew of playful poses on the red carpet together, having joined forces to star in the film, which documents the groundbreaking discovery of in vitro fertilization.

Based on a true story, Joy follows three pioneering British scientists in the '60s and '70s and their struggle to develop IVF, against all odds.

Furthermore, it will hit Netflix on November, 22, 2024.