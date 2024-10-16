 
Geo News

King Charles releases statement as he reacts to 'devastating' news from US

King Charles had also issued heartbreaking message over 'tragic loss of life' in US

By
Web Desk
|

October 16, 2024

King Charles releases statement as he reacts to 'devastating' news from US

King Charles has released a heartbreaking statement as the monarch reacted to another ‘devastating’ news from United States of America.

King Charles statement was shared by the British Embassy Washington with a photo of the monarch on its official X handle.

The embassy tweeted, “In a message to President Biden, King Charles has expressed his continued sympathy with the people of the Southeast United States in the wake of a second devastating Hurricane, and commends the acts of courage, kindness and support seen in our communities.”

King Charles releases statement as he reacts to devastating news from US

This is King Charles second message to the US President within 15 days.

Earlier, in the first week of October, the embassy had also shared the King's statement which reads, “As the clean-up from devastating Hurricane Helene continues, King Charles has sent a message of condolence to President Joe Biden expressing his sadness and sympathy for the tragic loss of life.”

According to US Today News, Hurricane death toll tops 300 lives.

The report claimed by mid-October, more than 300 have been killed by hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin. The deadliest has been Helene but seven other named storms have claimed lives since June.

King Charles leaves Prince William worried with upcoming plans video
King Charles leaves Prince William worried with upcoming plans
Tyra Banks gives Victoria Secret an iconic walk upon show's grand return
Tyra Banks gives Victoria Secret an iconic walk upon show's grand return
Paul Mescal shares working experience with Denzel Washington in 'Gladiator II'
Paul Mescal shares working experience with Denzel Washington in 'Gladiator II'
Selena Gomez unveils bizarre reason of no longer sleeping in her bed
Selena Gomez unveils bizarre reason of no longer sleeping in her bed
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's divorce chatter takes a confusing turn
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's divorce chatter takes a confusing turn
'Uneasy' Ben Affleck keeps an eye on Jennifer Lopez's troubling sings
'Uneasy' Ben Affleck keeps an eye on Jennifer Lopez's troubling sings
Cameron Diaz reveals why she left Hollywood in 2014
Cameron Diaz reveals why she left Hollywood in 2014
Kaia Gerber's parents seemingly troubled by daughter's beau Austin Butler?
Kaia Gerber's parents seemingly troubled by daughter's beau Austin Butler?