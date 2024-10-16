'Golden Bachelorette' Kathy Swarts reveals trouble post-lower facelift

Reality star Kathy Swarts is spilling the beans on her new cosmetic procedure.

Swarts, 71, dropped her post-surgery recovery update from home on Tuesday via Instagram.

The Golden Bachelorette alum gave her reaction to having the procedure and CO2 treatment, a non-invasive laser skin treatment in a joint post with her former castmate Susan Noles.

“@danyoplasticsurgery so it’s going to be a great result!” the caption read to an accompanying clip where Noles, 67, filmed the pair sitting on a couch together with Swarts' head covered in bandages.

“Here’s my patient,” Noles could be heard saying in the video. “She better listen because now I’ve got to go get her prescription drugs.”

“But look, it wasn’t bad,” Swarts replied. “My ear hurts a little. I’m a little burnt here, but it really wasn’t that bad.”

“— Yet,” Noles added. “The CO2 burns will just begin starting getting red…”

Swarts decided to remain optimistic about the results, saying, “I’m going to think positively, guys. In a few days, I’m going to be as good as new.”



“And guess what, for all of you out there who say, ‘Kathy has done something, she’s not telling the truth,’ now you know I am telling the truth. I have done something,” she added.

In another update, a video posted the next morning and less than 24 hours after her facelift surgery showed Swarts with a swollen face and bandages.

“Halloween costume early! Who am I? In truth, thank you @danyoplasticsurgery!” the reality star joked in the caption, referring to the upcoming October 31 festivities.

Swarts then shared an update on how she was feeling and her major concerns so far, including trouble speaking.



“It’s not too bad, the pain’s not too bad,” she explained. “Two things are a problem. I’m having trouble talking, which for me is a problem. And secondly, is this what they mean by the morning-after pill?” she joked.