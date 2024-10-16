Photo: Truth behind Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's 'break-up contract' revealed

Taylor Swift reportedly missed Travis Kelce’s games due to security concerns.

In the wake of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s breakup rumours, an insider shared with Life & Style that the duo is still going “strong.”

They also explained that the songstress’s absence from the footballer’s games was not due to a so-called “breakup-contract,” but because of Taylor’s security concerns.

“Taylor was rehearsing for the next leg of her tour, plus there was some concern over security at stadiums,” the source confided.

“It was by no means a reflection of where they are with their romance, which is still totally rock solid,” the insider also confirmed before signing off from the chat.

For those unversed, rumours started to crop up about whether everything was okay between them, when Taylor Swift, a regular visitor to Travis Kelce's games, did not attend a few NFL matches in the last month.

However, after a few days the songstress showed up for her beau, and lately the couple was spotted enjoying a double date with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, another power couple of Hollywood.