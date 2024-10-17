‘One Direction' singer Liam Payne dies in tragic incident

‘One Direction’ famed singer, Liam Payne, has breathed his last.



The songster, who rose to popularity overnight with his much-hyped participation in X Factor, was found dead in a hotel in Argentina.



Reuters confirms that the singer “died outside a hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.”

The news was first reported by local newspaper La Nacion on Wednesday.



The 31-year-old British musician was found dead after falling from the hotel's third floor, reveal emergency services.

This comes as the former ‘One Direction’ member was reportedly going through a tough time after his second solo album was put on hold, according to a report by The Sun newspaper.

A close source has revealed to the newspaper, "Things are tough for Liam at the moment. His former manager Roger stepped back earlier this year. He was a steady hand for Liam and he appears to be struggling without his guidance."

"Things have started to seem slightly erratic, with plans being made before they are cancelled last minute. Liam had been doing really well on his second album but now it's completely on pause," according to insider.