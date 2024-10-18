Halsey reveals major 'Britney Spears-inspired' transformation ahead of album release

Halsey has been adopting the iconic looks of classic singers ahead of the release of her upcoming fifth studio album.

According to Daily Mail, Halsey revealed one of her most striking transformations to date when she made herself into the spitting image of Britney Spears in an Instagram post.

Moreover, the 30-year-old singer appeared in a blue-tinted photo in which they were made up to look like the 42-year-old pop superstar on her hit 2003 album In The Zone.

As per the publication, like Britney, Him and I hitmaker was bathed in steely light, and her face stood out brightly against the shadows on her chest.

Additionally, the striking image followed her attempts to mimic classic looks from stars including David Bowie, Dolly Parton, Madonna and Bruce Springsteen ahead of the release of her album The Great Impersonator.

In regards to this, each artist she has transformed into for a post appears to have inspired a particular song on the upcoming long play, as per the outlet.

In this regard, Halsey wrote in the caption, “Day 11 of counting down to The Great Impersonator, October 25th,” while adding, “It’s Britney, b****!!!!”

It is worth mentioning that they noted that the photo was in reference to the sixteenth track on the upcoming album, a song titled Lucky.

As per the publication’s report, she gushed that Britney was “the first superstar who ever inspired me. There were infinite Britney looks to choose from but I had to do this iconic album!”