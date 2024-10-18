 
Kylie Jenner flaunts her 'iconic' magazine collection

Kylie Jenner displays her 'iconic' magazine covers as she flaunts her achievements and looks back at her memories

Web Desk
October 18, 2024

Kylie Jenner showcases her office desk as she displayed all the magazines she has appeared in.

Moreover, the 27-year-old mogul, who heads fashion brand Khy, took to Instagram to give her nearly 400 million followers a glimpse at how she organizes the various glossies she's graced throughout the years.

According to Daily Mail, Jenner, who shares Stormi, six, and Aire, two, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, panned dozens of publications stacked on a black shelf in a brief video clip shared via Instagram Stories.

It is worth mentioning that Chappell Roan's Good Luck, Babe! played in the background as Kylie wrote the word “iconic” over the recording.

In another snippet, she zoomed in on a lingerie-clad photo spread inside a German magazine and referred to herself as “baby Ky.”

Zeroing in on her April 2016 imaginative Paper magazine cover, the reality television star noted that it's “still a fav” of hers.

The avant-garde snapshot showed the mother-of-two with an animated short pink bob haircut with blunt bangs.

Additionally, the Kylie Cosmetics founder filmed herself flipping to the accompanying interview printed inside the issue, showing off a vampy dark manicure.

Other memorable covers featured in her assortment included Glamour, Variety, Complex, and GQ.

Furthermore, while uploading a carousel post to her Instagram grid, the media personality wrote in the caption, “octoberrrr,” with an orange and black heart emoji.

In regard to this, her hairstylist Jen Atkin joined in the comments to joke, “You’re the reason my Whole Foods is out of cute pumpkins!”

