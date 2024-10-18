Ben Affleck cements his stance on Jennifer Lopez divorce with strict move

Ben Affleck has reportedly made a major decision amid his divorce proceedings against Jennifer Lopez.

According to claims made by sources close to People magazine, Affleck “never looked back” after his divorce first became official and is “staying busy and happy” amid the proceedings.

For those unversed, the couple’s proceedings involve their marital home, which was put up for sale in June of this year, after only having been bought back in May of 2023.

Affleck is also living separately in a $20million abode that was purchased in July.

The same source also addressed the reconciliation rumors that started swirling after the ex-couple were seen out with their kids.

According to the insider, “They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out. She is trying to be friendly with Ben ... They are working out financial details amicably.”

And while “A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer doesn't want to be selfish about it. The kids always got along and have fun together. It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority,” the source also concluded by saying.