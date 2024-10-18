 
Prince William finally addresses his privilege as a royal: 'I like a challenge'

Prince William finally makes clear what he feels regarding the privilege he’s been awarded due to birth

October 18, 2024

Prince William has just shed some light into how he feels in regards to the previable he’s been awarded as a result of the genetic draw.

He weighed in on everything in an ITV documentary that addresses his plans for the Homewards project, an initiative aimed at ending homelessness in the UK.

The 42-year-old, next in line to the throne touched on the topic of his privilege when he was asked, “There will be some people who might question whether you're the right person to lead this project and its efforts to end homelessness. How would you respond to that?”

Prince William responded to this by saying, “I think everyone having a right to a safe and stable home benefits us all. I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need. And I see that as part of my role.”

“Why else would I be here if I'm not using this role properly to influence and help people where I can” he added before admitting, “And I like a big challenge. I do like that, but I can't do it on my own.”

